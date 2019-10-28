Does HCP, Inc.'s (NYSE:HCP) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

In 2017 Tom Herzog was appointed CEO of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Tom Herzog's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that HCP, Inc. has a market cap of US$18b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$8.6m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$1.0m. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$11m. There aren't very many mega-cap companies, so we had to take a wide range to get a meaningful comparison figure.

That means Tom Herzog receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a large company. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at HCP has changed from year to year.

Is HCP, Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years HCP, Inc. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 24% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 1.1% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has HCP, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 36%, over three years, would leave most HCP, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Tom Herzog is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a large company .

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at HCP.

