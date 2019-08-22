What Does Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited's (HKG:1112) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited's (HKG:1112), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 24.47. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$24.47 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings:

P/E of 24.47 = CN¥32.36 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥1.32 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.9) for companies in the food industry is lower than Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings's P/E.

That means that the market expects Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 10% over the last year. But EPS is up 48% over the last 3 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings has net debt worth 18% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.