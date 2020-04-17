Does Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.'s (NYSE:HTA) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Scott Peters has been the CEO of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) since 2006. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Scott Peters's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is worth US$5.5b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$6.9m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$900k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from US$4.0b to US$12b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$7.6m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Healthcare Trust of America. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 15% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 85% of the pie. So it seems like there isn't a significant difference between Healthcare Trust of America and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package.

That means Scott Peters receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Healthcare Trust of America has changed over time.

Is Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 26% per year (using a line of best fit). The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 14% over three years, some Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Scott Peters is paid around what is normal for the leaders of comparable size companies.

We like that the company is growing EPS, but we cannot say the same about the lacklustre shareholder returns (over the last three years). Considering the improvement in earnings per share, one could argue that the CEO pay is appropriate, albeit not too low. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 5 warning signs for Healthcare Trust of America (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.