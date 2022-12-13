Does Heijmans (AMS:HEIJM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Heijmans (AMS:HEIJM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Heijmans with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Heijmans

Heijmans' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Heijmans has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Unfortunately, Heijmans' revenue dropped 3.2% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 2.1% to 6.8%. That's not a good look.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Heijmans isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of €236m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Story continues

Are Heijmans Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Shareholders in Heijmans will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending €210k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was Chairman of Executive Board & CEO A. G. Hillen who made the biggest single purchase, worth €107k, paying €14.31 per share.

Should You Add Heijmans To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Heijmans has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. To put it succinctly; Heijmans is a strong candidate for your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Heijmans has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Heijmans isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here