Does Helical plc’s (LON:HLCL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Gerald Kaye has been the CEO of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) since 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Gerald Kaye’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Helical plc has a market cap of UK£377m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of UK£2.2m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£515k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from UK£157m to UK£629m, we found the median CEO compensation was UK£688k.

It would therefore appear that Helical plc pays Gerald Kaye more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Helical has changed over time.

Is Helical plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Helical plc has shrunk earnings per share by 55% each year. Its revenue is up 69% over last year.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it’s hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching.

Has Helical plc Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 24% over three years, many shareholders in Helical plc are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Helical plc, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Helical shares (free trial).

