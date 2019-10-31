Does Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA (ATH:EXAE) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio?

Dividend paying stocks like Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange SA (ATH:EXAE) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

With Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange yielding 3.6% and having paid a dividend for over 10 years, many investors likely find the company quite interesting. We'd guess that plenty of investors have purchased it for the income. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. In the last year, Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange paid out 120% of its profit as dividends. A payout ratio above 100% is definitely an item of concern, unless there are some other circumstances that would justify it.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange's dividend payments. This dividend has been unstable, which we define as having fallen by at least 20% one or more times over this time. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was €0.45 in 2009, compared to €0.16 last year. This works out to be a decline of approximately 9.8% per year over that time. Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange's dividend has been cut sharply at least once, so it hasn't fallen by 9.8% every year, but this is a decent approximation of the long term change.

When a company's per-share dividend falls we question if this reflects poorly on either external business conditions, or the company's capital allocation decisions. Either way, we find it hard to get excited about a company with a declining dividend.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange's EPS have fallen by approximately 39% per year. With this kind of significant decline, we always wonder what has changed in the business. Dividends are about stability, and Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange's earnings per share, which support the dividend, have been anything but stable.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. We're a bit uncomfortable with its high payout ratio. Earnings per share are down, and Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange's dividend has been cut at least once in the past, which is disappointing. With any dividend stock, we look for a sustainable payout ratio, steady dividends, and growing earnings. Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange has a few too many issues for us to get interested.