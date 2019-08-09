Does Hexaom S.A.'s (EPA:HEXA) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

In 1991 Patrick Vandromme was appointed CEO of Hexaom S.A. (EPA:HEXA). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Patrick Vandromme's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Hexaom S.A. is worth €235m, and total annual CEO compensation is €216k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth €210k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €89m to €356m, we found the median CEO total compensation was €316k.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Patrick Vandromme takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Hexaom has changed from year to year.

Is Hexaom S.A. Growing?

Hexaom S.A. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 37% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 6.0% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Hexaom S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 16% over three years, some Hexaom S.A. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Hexaom S.A. is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. Unfortunately, some shareholders may be disappointed with their returns, given the company's performance over the last three years. So while we don't think, Patrick Vandromme is paid too much, shareholders may hope that business performance translates to investment returns before pay rises are given out.

When I see fairly low remuneration, combined with earnings per share growth, but without big share price gains, it makes me want to research the potential for future gains.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels.

