Does Hexatronic Group (STO:HTRO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (STO:HTRO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Hexatronic Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Hexatronic Group had kr411.6m of debt, up from kr323.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has kr73.3m in cash leading to net debt of about kr338.3m.

OM:HTRO Historical Debt, July 30th 2019

How Healthy Is Hexatronic Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hexatronic Group had liabilities of kr456.8m due within a year, and liabilities of kr556.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had kr73.3m in cash and kr281.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by kr658.1m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Hexatronic Group is worth kr1.80b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.3, Hexatronic Group uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 9.9 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. Unfortunately, Hexatronic Group's EBIT flopped 19% over the last four quarters. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Hexatronic Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.