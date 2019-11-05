How Does Hi-Tech Gears's (NSE:HITECHGEAR) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Hi-Tech Gears (NSE:HITECHGEAR) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 31% gain, recovering from prior weakness. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 45% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Hi-Tech Gears's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Hi-Tech Gears's P/E of 11.60 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Hi-Tech Gears has a lower P/E than the average (14.6) in the auto components industry classification.

NSEI:HITECHGEAR Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 5th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Hi-Tech Gears shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Hi-Tech Gears shrunk earnings per share by 4.6% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 18%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Hi-Tech Gears's P/E?

Hi-Tech Gears has net debt worth 98% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Hi-Tech Gears's P/E Ratio

Hi-Tech Gears trades on a P/E ratio of 11.6, which is below the IN market average of 13.4. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Hi-Tech Gears over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 8.9 back then to 11.6 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.