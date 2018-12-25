Does HIAG Immobilien Holding AG’s (VTX:HIAG) CEO Pay Matter?

Martin Durchschlag became the CEO of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG (VTX:HIAG) in 2011. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Martin Durchschlag’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has a market capitalization of CHF913m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth CHF970k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CHF390k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CHF396m to CHF1.6b, and the median CEO compensation was CHF1.1m.

So Martin Durchschlag is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at HIAG Immobilien Holding, below.

Is HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Growing?

On average over the last three years, HIAG Immobilien Holding AG has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 4.0% each year. It achieved revenue growth of 6.5% over the last year.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn’t particularly impressive, but I’m happy with the modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise.

Has HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with HIAG Immobilien Holding AG for providing a total return of 39% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

Martin Durchschlag is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

While the growth could be better, the shareholder returns are clearly good. So all things considered I’d venture that the CEO pay is appropriate. So you may want to check if insiders are buying HIAG Immobilien Holding shares with their own money (free access).

