Does Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HHHCORP) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HHHCORP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad has grown EPS by 18% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 9.4% to 13%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM47m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 63% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. Valued at only RM47m Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have RM30m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Is Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

