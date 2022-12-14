What Does the Highest-Rated Luxury Cruise Line’s Trip to Alaska Cost?

Shutterstock.com

U.S. News and World Report Travel ranks Viking Ocean Cruises as the country’s No. 1 luxury cruise line, and if you dream of touring Alaska in style, you can explore America’s last frontier like royalty.

It’s not cheap, but if you have the means, the experience is priceless. Check out the details below.

Alaska and the Inside Passage

Viking is offering an 11-day Alaskan cruise that includes seven guided tours through pristine wilderness and remote seaside towns and fishing villages, where you’ll meet the indigenous Tlingit people who have called the region home for centuries. It’s called Alaska and the Inside Passage, and it sets sail on 12 different dates in 2023.

Here’s a day-by-day snapshot of what your days have in store for the Vancouver to Seward cruise — the Seward to Vancouver option goes in reverse order:

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: Depart from one of Canada’s most diverse cities. Scenic sailing on the Inside Passage: Sail through the virgin wilderness of the Alaska Panhandle. Ketchikan, Alaska: Explore the ancestral home of the Tlingit people. Sitka, Alaska: Travel through what was the capital of Russian Alaska. Juneau, Alaska: Get to know the only U.S. capital that’s inaccessible by road. Skagway, Alaska: Enjoy the Old West spirit of a city built on the Klondike Gold Rush. Icy Strait Point, Alaska: Explore a living time capsule where the Tlingit people live as they have for generations. Scenic sailing on the Yakutat Bay: Sail the mirror-like bay surrounded by ancient glaciers. Valdez, Alaska: Visit North America’s northernmost ice-free port. Seward, Alaska: Take in the sights of a mountain-ringed bay. Seward, Alaska: Disembark from one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

No one could blame you for wanting to extend your journey. You can add pre-cruise extensions to the Canadian Rockies or Vancouver or post-cruise extensions to Denali, Anchorage or a six-night excursion with stops throughout Alaska.

All Packages Come Fully Loaded

Viking is famous for its features and services, which include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi, a free shore excursion at every port of call, UNESCO site visits, no-charge alternative restaurant dining, enrichment lectures, destination performances, beer, wine and soft drinks with on-board lunch and dinner, and more. All staterooms include king-sized beds, 42-inch flat-screen TVs, large private bathrooms and direct-dial satellite phones and cell service.

Your home on the sea is the Viking Orion, a 745-foot ship that’s limited to just 930 guests and is brand new as of 2018. One of the most luxurious ships in the world, it’s packed with restaurants, a spa, a hair salon, a fitness center, a bar, private dining quarters and elegant staterooms.

Luxury Cruises Come With Luxury Prices

Prices start at $4,999, plus $599 for airfare to one of the cruise’s two termination points — Seward, Alaska, or Vancouver, British Columbia.

That price, however, is for the entry-level package for one date only, Sept. 7. The other dates, which run from May 20 through August 28, start at $5,299 or $5,499, plus $599 for airfare.

The starting price is for a 270-square-foot veranda, which is just one of 18 accommodations options. Choices go all the way up to a 1,448-square-foot owner’s suite for $19,999.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Does the Highest-Rated Luxury Cruise Line’s Trip to Alaska Cost?