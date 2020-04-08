Does Highlight Communications AG (ETR:HLG) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Highlight Communications AG's (ETR:HLG) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Highlight Communications's P/E ratio is 9.30. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 10.8%.

View our latest analysis for Highlight Communications

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Highlight Communications:

P/E of 9.30 = CHF4.123 ÷ CHF0.443 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CHF and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each CHF1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Highlight Communications's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Highlight Communications has a lower P/E than the average (27.9) P/E for companies in the entertainment industry.

XTRA:HLG Price Estimation Relative to Market April 8th 2020 More

Highlight Communications's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Notably, Highlight Communications grew EPS by a whopping 40% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 3.5%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio. But earnings per share are down 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Highlight Communications's P/E?

Highlight Communications has net debt worth 14% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Highlight Communications's P/E Ratio

Highlight Communications's P/E is 9.3 which is below average (17.1) in the DE market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.