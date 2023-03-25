What Does Hillenbrand, Inc.'s (NYSE:HI) Share Price Indicate?

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$49.66 and falling to the lows of US$40.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hillenbrand's current trading price of US$44.16 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hillenbrand’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Hillenbrand?

Good news, investors! Hillenbrand is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Hillenbrand’s ratio of 14.44x is below its peer average of 21.38x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. What’s more interesting is that, Hillenbrand’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Hillenbrand?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Hillenbrand, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -4.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HI for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Hillenbrand has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Hillenbrand, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

