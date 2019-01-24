Does Hilong Holding Limited (HKG:1623) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Hilong Holding Limited’s (HKG:1623) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Hilong Holding has a price to earnings ratio of 9.34, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 11%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hilong Holding:

P/E of 9.34 = CN¥0.69 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.073 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Hilong Holding’s earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 29% annually. So you wouldn’t expect a very high P/E.

How Does Hilong Holding’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (15) for companies in the energy services industry is higher than Hilong Holding’s P/E.

SEHK:1623 PE PEG Gauge January 24th 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Hilong Holding will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Hilong Holding’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 170% of Hilong Holding’s market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Hilong Holding’s P/E Ratio

Hilong Holding trades on a P/E ratio of 9.3, which is below the HK market average of 10.4. It’s good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.