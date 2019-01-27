Does Hinduja Ventures Limited (NSE:HINDUJAVEN) Have A Volatile Share Price?

If you’re interested in Hinduja Ventures Limited (NSE:HINDUJAVEN), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What HINDUJAVEN’s beta value tells investors

Zooming in on Hinduja Ventures, we see it has a five year beta of 0.89. This is below 1, so historically its share price has been rather independent from the market. If history is a good guide, owning the stock should help ensure that your portfolio is not overly sensitive to market volatility. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Hinduja Ventures is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could HINDUJAVEN’s size cause it to be more volatile?

Hinduja Ventures is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of ₹7.9b. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It is not unusual for very small companies to have a low beta value, especially if only low volumes of shares are traded. Even when they are traded more actively, the share price is often more susceptible to company specific developments than overall market volatility.

What this means for you:

The Hinduja Ventures doesn’t usually show much sensitivity to the broader market. This could be for a variety of reasons. Typically, smaller companies have a low beta if their share price tends to move a lot due to company specific developments. Alternatively, an strong dividend payer might move less than the market because investors are valuing it for its income stream. In order to fully understand whether HINDUJAVEN is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Hinduja Ventures’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

