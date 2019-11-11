Does Hindustan Media Ventures Limited's (NSE:HMVL) Past Performance Indicate A Weaker Future?

Assessing Hindustan Media Ventures Limited's (NSEI:HMVL) performance as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings data. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how Hindustan Media Ventures is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its media industry peers.

Was HMVL weak performance lately part of a long-term decline?

HMVL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of ₹1.1b has declined by -8.9% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -6.7%, indicating the rate at which HMVL is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's going on with margins and if the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Hindustan Media Ventures has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.3% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.0% is below the IN Media industry of 10%, indicating Hindustan Media Ventures's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Hindustan Media Ventures’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 24% to 3.6%.

What does this mean?

Hindustan Media Ventures's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Usually companies that experience a prolonged period of diminishing earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase with the aim of keeping up with the latest industry disruption and growth. I suggest you continue to research Hindustan Media Ventures to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

