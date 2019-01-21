How Does HiTech Group Australia Limited’s (ASX:HIT) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance?

Understanding how HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years’ earnings. Today I will run you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how HiTech Group Australia is doing by comparing its latest earnings with its long-term trend as well as the performance of its professional services industry peers.

Were HIT’s earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

HIT’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of AU$2.6m has jumped 11% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 51%, indicating the rate at which HIT is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the whole industry is feeling the heat.

ASX:HIT Income Statement Export January 21st 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, HiTech Group Australia has invested its equity funds well leading to a 35% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 27% exceeds the AU Professional Services industry of 9.5%, indicating HiTech Group Australia has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for HiTech Group Australia’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 54% to 49%.

What does this mean?

Though HiTech Group Australia’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While HiTech Group Australia has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research HiTech Group Australia to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

