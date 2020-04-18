How Does HiTech Group Australia's (ASX:HIT) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 45%, after some slippage. And the full year gain of 31% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

See our latest analysis for HiTech Group Australia

Does HiTech Group Australia Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 15.83 that there is some investor optimism about HiTech Group Australia. As you can see below, HiTech Group Australia has a higher P/E than the average company (12.5) in the professional services industry.

ASX:HIT Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

That means that the market expects HiTech Group Australia will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

HiTech Group Australia increased earnings per share by an impressive 11% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 1.4%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does HiTech Group Australia's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of AU$6.7m, HiTech Group Australia has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 14% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On HiTech Group Australia's P/E Ratio

HiTech Group Australia trades on a P/E ratio of 15.8, which is above its market average of 14.7. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about HiTech Group Australia over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 10.9 back then to 15.8 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.