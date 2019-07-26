Does HML Holdings plc's (LON:HMLH) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

When HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) released its most recent earnings update (31 March 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well HML Holdings has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see HMLH has performed.

How HMLH fared against its long-term earnings performance and its industry

HMLH's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of UK£1.4m has jumped 19% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 8.7%, indicating the rate at which HMLH is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's take a look at whether it is merely a result of industry tailwinds, or if HML Holdings has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, HML Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.0% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.8% is below the GB Real Estate industry of 6.4%, indicating HML Holdings's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for HML Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 11% to 10%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 3.3% to 7.8% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as HML Holdings gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research HML Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

