How Does HMS Networks's (STO:HMS) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding HMS Networks (STO:HMS) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 20% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 26% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does HMS Networks's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

HMS Networks's P/E is 31.63. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (31.6) for companies in the communications industry is roughly the same as HMS Networks's P/E.

HMS Networks's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if HMS Networks actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

HMS Networks increased earnings per share by an impressive 20% over the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 26% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does HMS Networks's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

HMS Networks's net debt is 4.3% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On HMS Networks's P/E Ratio

HMS Networks's P/E is 31.6 which is above average (15.8) in its market. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth very solid. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about HMS Networks recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 24.1 to 31.6 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.