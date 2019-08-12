Does Hoftex Group AG's (MUN:NBH) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Hoftex Group AG's (MUN:NBH) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Hoftex Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 8.2. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 12%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hoftex Group:

P/E of 8.2 = €12.3 ÷ €1.5 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Hoftex Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Hoftex Group has a lower P/E than the average (19.8) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

This suggests that market participants think Hoftex Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Hoftex Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Hoftex Group increased earnings per share by an impressive 15% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 109%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Hoftex Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 38% of Hoftex Group's market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Hoftex Group's P/E Ratio

Hoftex Group's P/E is 8.2 which is below average (19.2) in the DE market. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.