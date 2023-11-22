Does your home have a segregation stipulation?

Nov. 22—ROCHESTER — What do the Rochester Community Baptist Church in Southeast Rochester and Starbucks Coffee on South Broadway have in common?

Both properties' deeds carry legal stipulations barring nonwhite people from owning the lot on which they sit. In 1953, the Minnesota Legislature prohibited the use of real estate restrictions based on race, and federal action followed in 1968.

An effort to document properties in Rochester with those stipulations is going public.

In about four months, through the Just Deeds Project, thousands of property documents will be available for anyone to scrutinize for racial covenants and other discriminatory restrictions.

So far, volunteers coordinated by the Education Committee of the Rochester Branch NAACP have found 1,024 lots and property deeds in the city of Rochester that have racial covenants excluding nonwhite people from owning them or living there.

Those covenants were used throughout the U.S. and in Minnesota to enforce housing discrimination.

Those 1,024 lots were identified by volunteers who have pored through 2,713 property records in the last two years. Of them, 787 covenants were written at the time the property was platted, 235 were retroactively added to property legal work and two preceded the property plat.

The group also identified more than 7,800 lots that still need to be checked for covenants and other exclusive language.

"It's a laborious project the way we were doing it," said Phil Wheeler, former Olmsted County co-chairman of the Rochester Branch NAACP education committee.

Now the volunteer base can expand from a handful of people checking records to anyone who has internet access. Olmsted County officials are working to scan and provide the documents to the University of Minnesota which will then publish them online for review for racially restrictive stipulations through the Just Deeds Project.

However, the project's goal is more than just documenting the discriminatory language. Language specifying that practice is not legal will be added. The Olmsted County Board voted Sept. 19, 2023 to waive recording fees for adding that language.

Two years ago, the Rochester City Council unanimously agreed

to participate in the Just Deeds program.

Rochester is one of eight Minnesota cities signed onto the effort.

Olmsted County not only holds the records the project requires, but volunteers looking slightly beyond the boundaries of Rochester have already found two properties in Oronoco with racial covenants.

In about four months, anyone can create an account and study the uploaded documents for exclusionary language and stipulations.

Wheeler talked about the opportunity in presentations at 125 Live and the History Center of Olmsted County. He said the project is not just to document history, but will be a tool to address enduring inequalities housing discrimination has caused. Owning property is a key to creating generation wealth. Through these covenants, that opportunity was denied to Black and other nonwhite families in Rochester.

"We still have a wealth gap and this was a big part of that," he said in an interview after his presentation to the history center Thursday.

Some of the properties found to have racial covenants were platted by the Mayo Properties Association which sold land to incoming Mayo Clinic doctors and businesses that would help spur city development.

"We can't accept that this was an accident if we want to create an integrated, inclusive community," Wheeler said.

Anita DeAngelis, formerly of Rochester, attended the Thursday presentation and said she intends to help from her Alexandria, Virginia home. DeAngelis also asked if Mayo Clinic has acknowledged its historic role in housing discrimination.

Wheeler said Mayo Clinic has acknowledged this and provided volunteers from its legal staff to help with the project.

He said the project is also a step toward creating solutions to ongoing housing discrimination.

According to the 2020 American Community Survey through the U.S. Census Bureau, fewer than 21% of Black families in Rochester are homeowners compared to more than 76% of white families. Failing to have the necessary down payment and income accounts for less than half that gap, he said.

"The numbers indicate an element of discrimination still going on," he said. "I think it's just less overt than when a covenant lays it out."

As part of the project, Wheeler also enlisted Mayo High School art students to design a sign for people to publicly show they have recorded new language disavowing previously discriminatory stipulations on their property's deed. Mayo student Axel Tinajero's design was selected from the submissions.