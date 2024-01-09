Does homeowners’ insurance cover winter weather damage? Here’s what 4 big companies say

Snow, ice and severe cold can all threaten the safety of your home — and they’re all expected this week in Kansas City.

But if winter weather does cause damage to your living space, who’s responsible for fixing it?

The exact answer will depend on your specific living situation and the insurance policy you hold for your home or belongings. But a few of the largest insurance providers in the country offer a good sense of what types of damage are usually covered — and what types aren’t.

We checked out homeowners’ and renters’ insurance policies at four of the largest providers in the U.S.: State Farm, Allstate, Liberty Mutual and USAA.

Here’s what we learned about what types of winter damage are usually covered, and which aren’t.

Does homeowners’ insurance cover roof damage?

Most homeowners’ insurance policies cover roof damage caused by severe winter weather. However, they may not cover structural issues like rot or long-term wear and tear to your roof. Here are a few examples of roof damage and whether or not they’re likely to be covered.

Hail damage: All four major homeowners’ insurance providers say that roof damage from hail is covered under a typical plan. However, accessory buildings like a garage or shed may need separate coverage.

The weight of snow or ice: Three out of the four providers we reviewed cover roof cave-ins or other damage caused by the weight of snow, sleet or ice on your roof. Allstate notes that some policies include “additional living expense coverage” that can help pay for your family’s accommodations if you have to leave your home while these damages are repaired.

Wind damage: All four providers we reviewed cover wind damage to homes, including damage caused by wind itself and by falling objects like tree limbs. However, Allstate notes that damage from tree limbs is usually only covered if the limb falls as the result of wind or a storm. If you’re cutting a limb off a tree deliberately, or if a tree on your property dies and falls on its own, you may not be covered for the resulting damage.

Does homeowners’ insurance cover burst pipes?

All four insurance companies we reviewed say that their homeowners’ insurance covers water damage as a result of burst pipes.

The key here is that the cause of the water damage generally has to be both sudden and accidental in order for the damage to be covered. A sudden release of water caused by pipes freezing or an appliance malfunctioning counts as both.

However, providers warn that water damage is usually not covered when it is the result of poor home maintenance. For example, not keeping your home warm enough to keep your pipes from freezing can cause you to be liable for any frozen pipe damages.

Flooding caused by severe weather or a natural disaster also isn’t covered under many home insurance plans. However, homeowners can purchase flood insurance in addition to their regular homeowners’ insurance plan.

Does renters’ insurance cover winter weather related damages?

Typically, renters’ insurance only covers damage to your property — not to your dwelling itself. That’s because any structural damage to your home is your landlord’s responsibility. But if your pipes burst from cold winter weather, your renter’s insurance may cover water damage to your belongings.

The exact coverage will depend on your insurance plan and provider. State Farm’s renter’s insurance explicitly mentions “water damage from freezing of plumbing systems.” Allstate’s plan mentions “water damage from plumbing, furnace/AC or water heater,” but doesn’t specifically mention burst pipes.

USAA’s plan includes flood coverage, while Liberty Mutual’s covers damage from “fire, theft, and even some weather-related incidents,” but neither provider specifies whether burst pipes caused by cold weather qualify.

Contact your renters’ insurance provider for more detailed information about your specific plan, and whether it will pay to replace or repair belongings damaged by water from frozen pipes. It’s also a good idea to make a list of your possessions and their value so you know exactly what needs replacing if the worst comes to pass.

Do you have more questions about insurance coverage during severe winter weather? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.