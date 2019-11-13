Does Honghua Group Limited's (HKG:196) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Mi Zhang is the CEO of Honghua Group Limited (HKG:196). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for Honghua Group

How Does Mi Zhang's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Honghua Group Limited has a market cap of HK$2.5b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CN¥1.8m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CN¥631k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from CN¥1.4b to CN¥5.6b, we found the median CEO total compensation was CN¥2.3m.

That means Mi Zhang receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Honghua Group has changed from year to year.

SEHK:196 CEO Compensation, November 13th 2019 More

Is Honghua Group Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Honghua Group Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 89% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 95%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Honghua Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 43% over three years, some Honghua Group Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Mi Zhang is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We'd say the company can boast of its EPS growth, but it's disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. We'd be surprised if shareholders want to see a pay rise for the CEO, but we'd stop short of calling their pay too generous. Shareholders may want to check for free if Honghua Group insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.