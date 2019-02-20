How Does Honkarakenne Oyj (HEL:HONBS) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you’re interested in Honkarakenne Oyj (HEL:HONBS), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from HONBS’s beta value

Looking at the last five years, Honkarakenne Oyj has a beta of 1.14. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. Based on this history, investors should be aware that Honkarakenne Oyj are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Honkarakenne Oyj’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

HLSE:HONBS Income Statement Export February 20th 19

How does HONBS’s size impact its beta?

Honkarakenne Oyj is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of €14m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Honkarakenne Oyj tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether HONBS is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Honkarakenne Oyj’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

