Does New Hope (ASX:NHC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like New Hope (ASX:NHC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide New Hope with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

New Hope's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that New Hope grew its EPS from AU$0.095 to AU$1.12, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. New Hope shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 20% to 56%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are New Hope Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news is that New Hope insiders spent a whopping AU$7.0m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. It is also worth noting that it was Non-Executive Chairman Robert Millner who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$1.9m, paying AU$6.32 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for New Hope is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at AU$80m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Rob Bishop, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between AU$3.0b and AU$9.5b, like New Hope, the median CEO pay is around AU$3.5m.

New Hope's CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$1.8m in the year leading up to July 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add New Hope To Your Watchlist?

New Hope's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest New Hope belongs near the top of your watchlist. Even so, be aware that New Hope is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

