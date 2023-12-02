What does it take to host a president of the United States in Pueblo?

While the first official presidential visit to Pueblo since JFK required "significant effort" across city government, it affected day-to-day operations fairly minimally, Mayor Nick Gradisar said.

"We haven't had a president here on official business since 1962, when John F. Kennedy came to sign the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Act. It's been a long time since we've had an official visit, although we've had them here when they were campaigning," Gradisar told the Chieftain.

"For four or five days before the visit, lots of staff time was spent by the city and the airport in terms of making preparations, and that's not even to say what happened at CS Wind where they had to make arrangements for the plant. But from the city's perspective it took some resources from lots of different departments," he said.

Local law enforcement officers from the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol trail President Joe Biden's motorcade as it departs from Pueblo Memorial Airport on Nov. 29, 2023.

The visit required a large commitment from the Pueblo Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, Gradisar said.

"(President Biden) was here for three hours, but they probably worked for about eight. They had to get out early, block off intersections, block off the interstate when the motorcade arrived," he explained.

Roger Schneider, a spokesperson for Pueblo PD, said a total of 60 law enforcement officers from several different agencies including the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol Troop 2D, and others, were involved in traffic control for the visit.

Schneider said that the visit caused frustration for some residents who found that roads had been blocked without warning to provide security for the president's motorcade.

"We couldn't tell people (beforehand) where the roadblocks would be — obviously, Secret Service had security concerns," Schneider said.

U.S. Secret Service agents prepare for the arrival of President Joe Biden on Air Force One at Pueblo Memorial Airport on Nov. 29, 2023.

Largely, he said, the Secret Service was in charge of planning the president's protection and simply provided instructions telling law enforcement where they were needed.

Along with the traffic control officers, members of the Pueblo metro bomb squad and SWAT team were on location at the airport and CS Wind before and possibly after the president spoke, Schneider said.

Additionally, because Pueblo PD is significantly understaffed, some day shift officers that would normally be scheduled to go home after the visit were required to stay after to handle calls that still needed to be addressed.

"I'm not sure what time they started releasing people, maybe around 5 p.m. ... There was probably a lot of OT that day," he said. "For things like this, it takes a village."

For the Pueblo Fire Department, the visit wasn't too much of a strain, according to Fire Chief Barb Huber.

"It wasn't too much, especially compared to other exercises we've done in the past," Huber said. "We had personnel in place at different locations depending on where the president was going to be, and we also called in some of our mutual aid partners, like we do with exercises, to assist with staffing the numbers the presidential visit wanted for certain activities."

President Joe Biden's motorcade departs from Pueblo Memorial Airport on Nov. 29, 2023.

At the airport, firefighters were prepared for emergencies.

"We did have extra water supply there, and extra aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus out there that was brought down, and also we had (the Pueblo Rural Fire Department) to create extra staffing levels," Huber said.

HAZMAT-trained firefighters and HAZMAT gear from the Pueblo Rural Fire Department were also called on to be ready in case of a HAZMAT-related incident.

There were 15 or fewer firefighters from the Pueblo Fire Department involved in the visit, the chief said.

"We always try to maintain the same level of service within the city, so if the city were going haywire while (the visit) was also going on, we'd start to do callbacks and bring in additional personnel, but fortunately that day played out very well," she said.

"We do exercises every year with our community partners both in the city and the county. It is the president, but it's just activating those exercises and the procedures we've learned from that ... It wasn't a change for us, but it's nice to see how well the community works well together and is ready together."

