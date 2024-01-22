Does this house for sale look like a ‘rotating restaurant?’ Zillow Gone Wild says yes

A home that’s landed on the real estate market in Palm Desert, California, for $1.2 million is turning heads on a popular social media page — and with good reason.

It’s called the Ritter House (after its builder, George Ritter), and it has a distinct feature that makes it stand apart from any other sort of “tract” housing.

“The exterior of the home exudes modernism which continues once inside,” the listing on Zillow says. “The coup de grace of the home is a circular lift that propels you and your dinner guests up into a glass turret that affords unbelievable views of the surrounding mountains and desert.”

The lift is an entertainer’s dream and ups any party up a notch or six.

Of course, there are other features in and around the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house including:

Steel fireplace

Swimming pool

Patio

Covered loggia

Fans of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page that highlights original homes for sale, were deeply impressed by the 2,128-square-foot home, especially the lift.

“Kinda like the rotating restaurants that used to be at Hyatt hotels. Pretty cool!” one person wrote in the comment section.

“That’s a cool feature. Something else I didn’t know I needed,” someone commented.

“This house is worth its price. Beautiful,” another expressed.

“Again another house I freaking love everything about it!” one person said.

“Certainly unique!! What if you need to run to the bathroom in a hurry during dinner?” another asked.

Pink mansion with an old world vibe lists in Atlanta. But it’s newer than it seems

Why is this tiny home listed for $2M in Missouri? A secret is hidden way underground