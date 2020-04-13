Does HPC Holdings (HKG:1742) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that HPC Holdings Limited (HKG:1742) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does HPC Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at October 2019 HPC Holdings had debt of S$12.6m, up from none in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds S$32.8m in cash, so it actually has S$20.3m net cash.

SEHK:1742 Historical Debt April 13th 2020 More

How Strong Is HPC Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that HPC Holdings had liabilities of S$52.1m due within a year, and liabilities of S$13.9m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of S$32.8m and S$105.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has S$72.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that HPC Holdings's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, HPC Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that HPC Holdings grew its EBIT by 11% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since HPC Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While HPC Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Considering the last three years, HPC Holdings actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case HPC Holdings has S$20.3m in net cash and a strong balance sheet. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 11% in the last twelve months. So is HPC Holdings's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for HPC Holdings (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.