Does HPL Electric & Power Limited’s (NSE:HPL) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we are going to look at HPL Electric & Power Limited (NSE:HPL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for HPL Electric & Power:

0.12 = ₹872m ÷ (₹15b – ₹7.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, HPL Electric & Power has an ROCE of 12%.

See our latest analysis for HPL Electric & Power

Is HPL Electric & Power’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, HPL Electric & Power’s ROCE appears to be around the 15% average of the Electrical industry. Separate from how HPL Electric & Power stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

HPL Electric & Power’s current ROCE of 12% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 25% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

NSEI:HPL Last Perf February 18th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How HPL Electric & Power’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

HPL Electric & Power has total liabilities of ₹7.6b and total assets of ₹15b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 50% of its total assets. HPL Electric & Power’s middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.

The Bottom Line On HPL Electric & Power’s ROCE