What Does HSIL Limited’s (NSE:HSIL) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at HSIL Limited’s (NSE:HSIL) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, HSIL’s P/E ratio is 23.12. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 4.3%.

How Do You Calculate HSIL’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for HSIL:

P/E of 23.12 = ₹236.95 ÷ ₹10.25 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

HSIL shrunk earnings per share by 26% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 4.3% per year over the last five years. And EPS is down 6.9% a year, over the last 3 years. This could justify a low P/E.

How Does HSIL’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.8) for companies in the building industry is lower than HSIL’s P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that HSIL shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does HSIL’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 59% of HSIL’s market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On HSIL’s P/E Ratio

HSIL’s P/E is 23.1 which is above average (17.1) in the IN market. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.