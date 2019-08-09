Does Huabao International Holdings Limited (HKG:336) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Huabao International Holdings Limited's (HKG:336) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Huabao International Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 7.33, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$7.33 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Huabao International Holdings:

P/E of 7.33 = CN¥2.77 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.38 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Huabao International Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Huabao International Holdings has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the chemicals industry average (7.3).

That indicates that the market expects Huabao International Holdings will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Huabao International Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 4.5% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 4.6% annually. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Huabao International Holdings's P/E?

Huabao International Holdings has net cash of CN¥4.0b. This is fairly high at 46% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Huabao International Holdings's P/E Ratio

Huabao International Holdings has a P/E of 7.3. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.1. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.