Does Huhtamaki PPL (NSE:PAPERPROD) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Huhtamaki PPL Limited (NSE:PAPERPROD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Huhtamaki PPL's Debt?

As you can see below, Huhtamaki PPL had ₹4.03b of debt, at December 2018, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has ₹711.8m in cash leading to net debt of about ₹3.32b.

How Healthy Is Huhtamaki PPL's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Huhtamaki PPL had liabilities of ₹4.89b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹4.06b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had ₹711.8m in cash and ₹5.89b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹2.34b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Huhtamaki PPL has a market capitalization of ₹17.1b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.3 and interest cover of 6.5 times, it seems to us that Huhtamaki PPL is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Also good is that Huhtamaki PPL grew its EBIT at 18% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Huhtamaki PPL can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Huhtamaki PPL created free cash flow amounting to 15% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.