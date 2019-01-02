How Does Hydratec Industries NV (AMS:HYDRA) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Hydratec Industries NV (AMS:HYDRA) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 3.6%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Hydratec Industries in more detail.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How well does Hydratec Industries fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 29% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. HYDRA has increased its DPS from €1 to €2.25 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes HYDRA a true dividend rockstar.

Compared to its peers, Hydratec Industries has a yield of 3.6%, which is high for Industrials stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, Hydratec Industries is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental aspects you should further research:

