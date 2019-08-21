Does Hypebeast Limited's (HKG:150) 37% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend?

Examining Hypebeast Limited's (HKG:150) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess 150's latest performance announced on 31 March 2019 and weight these figures against its longer term trend and industry movements.

Did 150's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

150's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of HK$62m has jumped 37% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 48%, indicating the rate at which 150 is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Hypebeast has invested its equity funds well leading to a 30% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 19% exceeds the HK Interactive Media and Services industry of 9.8%, indicating Hypebeast has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Hypebeast’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 101% to 43%.

What does this mean?

Hypebeast's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Hypebeast has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Hypebeast to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

