How Does ICON's (NASDAQ:ICLR) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 38% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 9.0% over a quarter. And the full year gain of 22% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for ICON

How Does ICON's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

ICON's P/E of 23.34 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that ICON has a lower P/E than the average (32.5) P/E for companies in the life sciences industry.

NasdaqGS:ICLR Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that ICON shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with ICON, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that ICON grew EPS by 15% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 20%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does ICON's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since ICON holds net cash of US$220m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On ICON's P/E Ratio

ICON's P/E is 23.3 which is above average (13.6) in its market. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about ICON recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 16.9 to 23.3 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.