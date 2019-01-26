Does ICRA Limited’s (NSE:ICRA) 25% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend?

Increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in a stock for some investors. In this article, I will take a look at ICRA Limited’s (NSE:ICRA) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Were ICRA’s earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

ICRA’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of ₹1.1b has jumped 25% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 9.3%, indicating the rate at which ICRA is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let’s see whether it is only owing to industry tailwinds, or if ICRA has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, ICRA has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.5% exceeds the IN Capital Markets industry of 3.8%, indicating ICRA has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for ICRA’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 20% to 16%.

What does this mean?

ICRA’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research ICRA to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

