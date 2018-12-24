Does IEC Electronics Corp.’s (NYSEMKT:IEC) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Jeff Schlarbaum became the CEO of IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC) in 2015. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for IEC Electronics

How Does Jeff Schlarbaum’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that IEC Electronics Corp. is worth US$57m, and total annual CEO compensation is US$661k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$370k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be US$307k.

As you can see, Jeff Schlarbaum is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean IEC Electronics Corp. is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at IEC Electronics has changed over time.

AMEX:IEC CEO Compensation December 24th 18 More

Is IEC Electronics Corp. Growing?

On average over the last three years, IEC Electronics Corp. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 52% each year. In the last year, its revenue is up 21%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has IEC Electronics Corp. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 82%, over three years, would leave most IEC Electronics Corp. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO is paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount IEC Electronics Corp. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling IEC Electronics (free visualization of insider trades).

Or you might prefer this data-rich interactive visualization of historic revenue and earnings.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



