Iervolino Entertainment (BIT:IE) shares have continued recent momentum with a 59% gain in the last month alone. Longer term shareholders are no doubt thankful for the recovery in the share price, since it's pretty much flat for the year, even after the recent pop.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Iervolino Entertainment

Does Iervolino Entertainment Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 0.35 that sentiment around Iervolino Entertainment isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Iervolino Entertainment has a lower P/E than the average (11.8) P/E for companies in the entertainment industry.

BIT:IE Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 5th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Iervolino Entertainment shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

In the last year, Iervolino Entertainment grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 224% gain was both fast and well deserved.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Iervolino Entertainment's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals just 9.8% of Iervolino Entertainment's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Iervolino Entertainment's P/E Ratio

Iervolino Entertainment has a P/E of 0.4. That's below the average in the IT market, which is 17.5. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Iervolino Entertainment over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 0.2 back then to 0.4 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.