What Does IFB Industries Limited's (NSE:IFBIND) P/E Ratio Tell You?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how IFB Industries Limited's (NSE:IFBIND) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is IFB Industries's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 33.5. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹33.5 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate IFB Industries's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for IFB Industries:

P/E of 33.5 = ₹568.05 ÷ ₹16.95 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does IFB Industries's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (25.4) for companies in the consumer durables industry is lower than IFB Industries's P/E.

That means that the market expects IFB Industries will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

IFB Industries's earnings per share fell by 22% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 9.4%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does IFB Industries's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

IFB Industries has net cash of ₹815m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On IFB Industries's P/E Ratio

IFB Industries trades on a P/E ratio of 33.5, which is above its market average of 13.4. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.