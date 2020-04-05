What Does II-VI Incorporated's (NASDAQ:IIVI) Share Price Indicate?

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), which is in the electronic business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at II-VI’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in II-VI?

According to my valuation model, II-VI seems to be fairly priced at around 0.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy II-VI today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $24.41, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because II-VI’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of II-VI look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, II-VI’s earnings are expected to increase by 53%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IIVI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IIVI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on II-VI.

