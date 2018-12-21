Does The Inapa – Investimentos, Participações e Gestão, S.A. (ELI:INA) Share Price Fall With The Market?

Anyone researching Inapa – Investimentos, Participações e Gestão, S.A. (ELI:INA) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What we can learn from INA’s beta value

Given that it has a beta of 0.90, we can surmise that the Inapa – Investimentos Participações e Gestão share price has not been strongly impacted by broader market volatility (over the last 5 years). This suggests that including it in your portfolio will reduce volatility arising from broader market movements, assuming your portfolio’s weighted average beta is higher than 0.90. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Inapa – Investimentos Participações e Gestão fares in that regard, below.

Does INA’s size influence the expected beta?

Inapa – Investimentos Participações e Gestão is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of €12m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Very small companies often have a low beta value because their share prices are not well correlated with market volatility. This could be because the price is reacting to company specific events. Alternatively, the shares may not be actively traded.

What this means for you:

The Inapa – Investimentos Participações e Gestão doesn’t usually show much sensitivity to the broader market. This could be for a variety of reasons. Typically, smaller companies have a low beta if their share price tends to move a lot due to company specific developments. Alternatively, an strong dividend payer might move less than the market because investors are valuing it for its income stream. In order to fully understand whether INA is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Inapa – Investimentos Participações e Gestão’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

