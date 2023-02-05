Does Inchcape (LON:INCH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Inchcape (LON:INCH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

See our latest analysis for Inchcape

How Fast Is Inchcape Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Inchcape grew its EPS from UK£0.12 to UK£0.62, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Inchcape shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -0.7% to 4.6%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Inchcape's forecast profits?

Are Inchcape Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Inchcape followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Holding UK£69m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Inchcape, with market caps between UK£1.7b and UK£5.3b, is around UK£2.5m.

Inchcape's CEO took home a total compensation package worth UK£2.1m in the year leading up to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Inchcape To Your Watchlist?

Inchcape's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Inchcape is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Inchcape that you should be aware of.

Although Inchcape certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Suggests It's 35% Undervalued

    Does the February share price for Ibstock plc ( LON:IBST ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Shoe Zone Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.22 (vs UK£0.14 in FY 2021)

    Shoe Zone ( LON:SHOE ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£156.2m (up 31% from FY 2021). Net...

  • TomTom Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    TomTom ( AMS:TOM2 ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €536.3m (up 5.8% from FY 2021). Net loss...

  • Aerial view of shelling in Russian-controlled Donetsk

    STORY: Several homes were severely damaged and at least one body, of a local resident, was found under debris, according to emergency officials.Russian-installed authorities blamed Ukrainian artillery for the attack, but there was no immediate response from Ukraine authorities.

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    S&P Global is a financial company best known as the creator of the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as a benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market due to its diverse nature. Last year, economic uncertainty arising from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates caused the S&P 500 to fall into a bear market, and the index is still 15%  off its high. Not surprisingly, many growth stocks have fallen even more sharply, simply because growth stocks are usually valued based on future revenue and free cash flow, and those metrics tend to look quite grim during periods of economic hardship.

  • These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends. Time to Buy?

    Lower share prices are increasing dividend yields, and many of these dividend payers are solid companies that are earning enough to keep boosting those dividends even in this uncertain economy. Three dividend stocks that continue to increase their payouts despite lowered share prices are Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR).

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies Files for Bankruptcy

    Emergent is owner of 56 million shares of online brokerage Robinhood.

  • If You Want Tons of Passive Income in the Future , Buy These 2 Stocks

    Building a stream of dividends to fatten your wallet every quarter is a lot easier when you're willing to play the long game. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a passive-income machine, and this is all thanks to its ability to churn out therapies at an industrial scale. Strong earnings growth is likely to continue in the long run -- after a short delay, that is.

  • The Richest Man in the World Takes on Elon Musk

    Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury giant LVMH, has just invested in the luxury car manufacturer Lotus, which is betting on EVs.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Notable companies from the communication services sector, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) and Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), recently […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect time to go shopping for game-changing businesses trading at a discount.

  • Amid the Hindenburg crisis, Bangladesh wants to revise its Adani deal

    Bangladesh has sought to revise a power deal with Adani Power due to differences over coal prices.

  • The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says

    The combination of a hawkish Fed and a resurgence in inflation suggests a hard economic landing is still in the cards later this year, BofA said.

  • India's Adani denies rise due to Modi as shares fall again

    Beleaguered Indian tycoon Gautam Adani denied Friday that his rise to become Asia's richest man -- a title he has lost in a phenomenal stock rout -- was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as shares in his conglomerate fell again.His comments came as shares in his flagship firm Adani Enterprises went on a rollercoaster ride on the Bombay Stock Exchange, hitting multiple trading stops as they fell by 30 percent before recovering to close up 1.25 percent on the day.

  • Medical Properties Trust Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Probably not, but there's a chance that it's one of the holdings of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), because it owns and leases quite a few such spaces as part of its business. At the core of the bull thesis for Medical Properties Trust is that people are always going to need healthcare, whether it's at a hospital or a clinical space. Right now, its collection of general acute care hospitals is worth around $14.8 billion in assets, and renting out those spaces is how it generated net income of $222 million in third-quarter 2022.

  • Jobs report tells markets what Fed chairman Powell tried to tell them

    On Wednesday afternoon Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said over and over again: We’re not done raising interest rates. Wall Street didn’t listen. January’s blowout jobs report, posted Friday morning, showed nonfarm payrolls rose by nearly three times as much as economists had been expecting.

  • Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account

    You'll often hear that it's important to have money set aside for emergency expenses, like home repairs, car repairs, or medical bills. But if you have money you're trying to save for long-term goals, like retirement, then investing it could really be a far more lucrative choice.