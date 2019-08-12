Does Indel B (BIT:INDB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Indel B S.p.A. (BIT:INDB) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Indel B's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Indel B had debt of €24.3m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from €28.7m over a year. However, it does have €19.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €5.31m.

How Healthy Is Indel B's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Indel B had liabilities of €39.7m due within a year, and liabilities of €25.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €19.0m as well as receivables valued at €31.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €14.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Indel B has a market capitalization of €128.5m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Indel B's net debt is only 0.26 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 35.1 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Indel B grew its EBIT by 17% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Indel B can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Indel B recorded free cash flow of 47% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.