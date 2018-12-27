Does India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited’s (NSE:IMPAL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

In 1999 N. Krishnan was appointed CEO of India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited (NSE:IMPAL). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for India Motor Parts and Accessories

How Does N. Krishnan’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited is worth ₹7.4b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹16m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹7.8m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO compensation in that group is ₹1.5m.

It would therefore appear that India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited pays N. Krishnan more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at India Motor Parts and Accessories has changed from year to year.

NSEI:IMPAL CEO Compensation December 27th 18 More

Is India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited Growing?

Over the last three years India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 4.1% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down -7.7%.

I would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but it is good to see EPS growth. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it’s hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching.

We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 28% over three years, India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn’t be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

We generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, and we’re not particularly impressed with the total shareholder return, over the last three years. So it’s certainly hard to argue that the CEO is modestly paid, although we don’t see the remuneration as an issue. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling India Motor Parts and Accessories (free visualization of insider trades).

Or you might prefer examine intently this intuitive graph showing past earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



