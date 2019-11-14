How Does India Tourism Development's (NSE:ITDC) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, India Tourism Development (NSE:ITDC) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 36% in the last thirty days. And the full year gain of 20% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for India Tourism Development

How Does India Tourism Development's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

India Tourism Development's P/E of 77.96 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, India Tourism Development has a much higher P/E than the average company (20.3) in the hospitality industry.

NSEI:ITDC Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 14th 2019 More

That means that the market expects India Tourism Development will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

India Tourism Development increased earnings per share by a whopping 31% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 38% annually, over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does India Tourism Development's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of ₹3.6b, India Tourism Development has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 11% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On India Tourism Development's P/E Ratio

India Tourism Development's P/E is 78.0 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about India Tourism Development recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 57.2 to 78.0 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.