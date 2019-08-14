Does Indo National Limited (NSE:NIPPOBATRY) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Indo National Limited's (NSE:NIPPOBATRY) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Indo National has a P/E ratio of 8.77, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 11%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Indo National:

P/E of 8.77 = ₹430.75 ÷ ₹49.13 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Indo National's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Indo National has a lower P/E than the average (11.8) in the electrical industry classification.

NSEI:NIPPOBATRY Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 14th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Indo National shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Indo National, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Indo National shrunk earnings per share by 18% over the last year. But EPS is up 7.7% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Indo National's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Indo National has net debt worth 23% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Indo National's P/E Ratio

Indo National trades on a P/E ratio of 8.8, which is below the IN market average of 13.6. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.