Does Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Indus Gas's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2018, Indus Gas had US$592.9m of debt, up from US$462.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

AIM:INDI Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

A Look At Indus Gas's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Indus Gas had liabilities of US$44.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$661.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$864.3k and US$77.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$627.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$584.0m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

As it happens Indus Gas has a fairly concerning net debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.8 but very strong interest coverage of 1k. This means that unless the company has access to very cheap debt, that interest expense will likely grow in the future. It is well worth noting that Indus Gas's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 68% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Indus Gas can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.