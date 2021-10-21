What Does Infomedia Ltd's (ASX:IFM) Share Price Indicate?

While Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$1.80 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$1.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Infomedia's current trading price of AU$1.44 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Infomedia’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Infomedia?

Great news for investors – Infomedia is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Infomedia’s ratio of 33.77x is below its peer average of 45.05x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. What’s more interesting is that, Infomedia’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Infomedia?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Infomedia. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since IFM is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IFM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IFM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into Infomedia, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Infomedia and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Infomedia, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

